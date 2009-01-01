Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 XP uneven wear on wear ring #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 57 94 XP uneven wear on wear ring I'm hoping I can get confirmation on what can be causing my water leak and I just want to make sure the parts I'm replacing are correct. I've got water leaking from the seal carrier on the ski and after looking at the drive line I noticed a few things. First is that the wear ring has uneven wear. It's worn primarily on one side. I believe this was caused by the bad motor mounts which have since been replaced. My thought is that the motor moved while running causing the wear ring to wear unevenly and at the same time allowing water to enter via the seal carrier. I've got a new seal carrier, thru hull fitting, tube, wear ring, clamps, and pump seal ordered but want to make sure that's all I need. Is there anything else I should look to replace while I've got it all apart? Is there anything I need to be mindful of during reassembly? I'm guessing I may need to loosen up the mount plate during re-installation to ensure proper driveshaft alignment but everything else seems fairly straightforward. Thanks in advance for the guidance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

