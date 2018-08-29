 2011 Sea Doo GTI 130 Starting Issue
pxctoday

  08-29-2018, 11:11 PM #1
    NPeters481
    2011 Sea Doo GTI 130 Starting Issue

    Hello Ive have been having this issue with my jet ski. It has happened to me three now and Im at a lost.

    While Im out on my jet ski it all of a sudden will shut off like I pulled the DESS out. When I go and push the start button nothing happens on the dash. No screen, no beeb no nothing.

    When I check the battery its good, all fuses are good. Ive noticed the relay will click multiple times when I push the start button but nothing else will happen. The only way Ive found to fix it is pull the cables off the battery and let it sit for awhile.

    The last time it happens I also had a IBR failure and it went in to limp mode but I think thats a different issue because I was able to shut it and turn it back on and it was no longer in limp mode and the IBR worked. I was in shallow sandy water when I started it.

    Please help Im stuck and Ive no clue what todo next and I cant afford to bring it to a dealer to have them tell me they can figure it out.

    Ive read on a few forums that it could be the starter solenoid or the relay or the CDI.
  Yesterday, 09:01 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 2011 Sea Doo GTI 130 Starting Issue

    Replace starter solenoid for clicking issue & replace DESS post for shut off issues.
  Yesterday, 09:02 PM #3
    NPeters481
    Re: 2011 Sea Doo GTI 130 Starting Issue

    The starter solenoid isnt whats clicking its the 30amp relay in the fuse box.


