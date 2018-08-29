|
2011 Sea Doo GTI 130 Starting Issue
Hello Ive have been having this issue with my jet ski. It has happened to me three now and Im at a lost.
While Im out on my jet ski it all of a sudden will shut off like I pulled the DESS out. When I go and push the start button nothing happens on the dash. No screen, no beeb no nothing.
When I check the battery its good, all fuses are good. Ive noticed the relay will click multiple times when I push the start button but nothing else will happen. The only way Ive found to fix it is pull the cables off the battery and let it sit for awhile.
The last time it happens I also had a IBR failure and it went in to limp mode but I think thats a different issue because I was able to shut it and turn it back on and it was no longer in limp mode and the IBR worked. I was in shallow sandy water when I started it.
Please help Im stuck and Ive no clue what todo next and I cant afford to bring it to a dealer to have them tell me they can figure it out.
Ive read on a few forums that it could be the starter solenoid or the relay or the CDI.
-
Re: 2011 Sea Doo GTI 130 Starting Issue
Replace starter solenoid for clicking issue & replace DESS post for shut off issues.
-
Re: 2011 Sea Doo GTI 130 Starting Issue
The starter solenoid isnt whats clicking its the 30amp relay in the fuse box.
