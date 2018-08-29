Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2011 Sea Doo GTI 130 Starting Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Dexter, NY Age 26 Posts 3 2011 Sea Doo GTI 130 Starting Issue Hello Ive have been having this issue with my jet ski. It has happened to me three now and Im at a lost.



While Im out on my jet ski it all of a sudden will shut off like I pulled the DESS out. When I go and push the start button nothing happens on the dash. No screen, no beeb no nothing.



When I check the battery its good, all fuses are good. Ive noticed the relay will click multiple times when I push the start button but nothing else will happen. The only way Ive found to fix it is pull the cables off the battery and let it sit for awhile.



The last time it happens I also had a IBR failure and it went in to limp mode but I think thats a different issue because I was able to shut it and turn it back on and it was no longer in limp mode and the IBR worked. I was in shallow sandy water when I started it.



Please help Im stuck and Ive no clue what todo next and I cant afford to bring it to a dealer to have them tell me they can figure it out.



Ive read on a few forums that it could be the starter solenoid or the relay or the CDI.

Replace starter solenoid for clicking issue & replace DESS post for shut off issues.

The starter solenoid isnt whats clicking its the 30amp relay in the fuse box.





