 Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox.
  1. 08-29-2018, 08:40 PM #1
    112motorsports
    Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox.

    I was wondering if I need to add turf to my sxr waterbox? I have a wet pipe and I read somewhere with the increase in heat the waterbox will rub through the foam and into the hull. Any truth to this, and if so are you just adding it to the bottom of the waterbox? Any and all help would be appreciate. A picture is worth a thousand words as well. Thanks again.
  2. 08-29-2018, 10:21 PM #2
    Merk
    Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox.

    Wrapped mine in exhaust header wrap which resist 1600f
  3. Yesterday, 12:25 AM #3
    JonnyX2
    Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox.

    I didn't wrap mine per se, but I did add two layers of turf under the box, with the first one glued to the box, to stop the issue. This was after I found that the box had melted the foam and almost rubbed a hole completely through the hull.
  4. Yesterday, 02:25 AM #4
    restosud
    Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox.

    true.i run a dry pipe and h2o box went right through the foam.put some silicone high temp foam on it.hydro turf would work too.also protects the cables coming from pole.
  5. Yesterday, 07:40 AM #5
    112motorsports
    Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox.

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    I didn't wrap mine per se, but I did add two layers of turf under the box, with the first one glued to the box, to stop the issue. This was after I found that the box had melted the foam and almost rubbed a hole completely through the hull.
    So you put 2 pieces under the bottom and nothing on top? My motor is finally back together after 5 months and I am itching to get the boat back together. Thank you for all the help.
  6. Yesterday, 12:27 PM #6
    Bionic racing
    Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox.

    Defiantly some turf under that box , foam will melt , happens all the time
  7. Yesterday, 01:19 PM #7
    JonnyX2
    Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox.

    Quote Originally Posted by 112motorsports View Post
    So you put 2 pieces under the bottom and nothing on top? My motor is finally back together after 5 months and I am itching to get the boat back together. Thank you for all the help.
    That is correct.
  8. Yesterday, 01:24 PM #8
    112motorsports
    Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox.

    Got the turf of the bottom of the waterbox went to install it and just my luck would have it the fuel filler neck is cracked so out it comes. My question is anyone have any issue with the filler neck melting on top of the waterbox? Should I put some turf on the top to insulate it? I can only get one strap on the waterbox now do to the height increase.
  9. Yesterday, 02:33 PM #9
    restosud
    Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox.

    neck or filler hose should not be in contact with box.
