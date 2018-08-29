Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 37 Posts 175 Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox. I was wondering if I need to add turf to my sxr waterbox? I have a wet pipe and I read somewhere with the increase in heat the waterbox will rub through the foam and into the hull. Any truth to this, and if so are you just adding it to the bottom of the waterbox? Any and all help would be appreciate. A picture is worth a thousand words as well. Thanks again. #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location CAN Posts 721 Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox. Wrapped mine in exhaust header wrap which resist 1600f #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,389 Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox. I didn't wrap mine per se, but I did add two layers of turf under the box, with the first one glued to the box, to stop the issue. This was after I found that the box had melted the foam and almost rubbed a hole completely through the hull. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #4 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,717 Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox. true.i run a dry pipe and h2o box went right through the foam.put some silicone high temp foam on it.hydro turf would work too.also protects the cables coming from pole. Last edited by restosud; Yesterday at 02:26 AM . #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 37 Posts 175 Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox. Originally Posted by JonnyX2 Originally Posted by I didn't wrap mine per se, but I did add two layers of turf under the box, with the first one glued to the box, to stop the issue. This was after I found that the box had melted the foam and almost rubbed a hole completely through the hull. #6 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,196 Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox. Defiantly some turf under that box , foam will melt , happens all the time #7 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,389 Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox. Originally Posted by 112motorsports Originally Posted by So you put 2 pieces under the bottom and nothing on top? My motor is finally back together after 5 months and I am itching to get the boat back together. Thank you for all the help. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

Got the turf of the bottom of the waterbox went to install it and just my luck would have it the fuel filler neck is cracked so out it comes. My question is anyone have any issue with the filler neck melting on top of the waterbox? Should I put some turf on the top to insulate it? I can only get one strap on the waterbox now do to the height increase.

#9

Top Dog

Join Date
Oct 2006
Location
under a ton of work
Posts
1,717
Re: Adding Turf to an SXR Waterbox.

neck or filler hose should not be in contact with box.

