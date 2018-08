Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: New Kawasaki 440 or 550 Jet Ski covers #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2008 Location Ft. Myers, Florida Posts 54 New Kawasaki 440 or 550 Jet Ski covers Brand new, old stock, 440 or 550 Kawasaki jet ski covers. OSI brand, Made in USA. Pink, Green & Black in color like in the picture. $130 each shipped USPS Priority Mail or two covers shipped for $250. May or may not fit 550 SX because of the rubber rear bumper corners could make it a tight fit.Thanks for looking. Chuck











#2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location Newaygo, MI Age 24 Posts 677 Re: New Kawasaki 440 or 550 Jet Ski covers Pm sent 85 JS550- New build comimg soon



Big thanks to Chris Newmiller and Newmiller machine for the excellent work! I highly reccomend Newmiller machine! #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2008 Location Ft. Myers, Florida Posts 54 Re: New Kawasaki 440 or 550 Jet Ski covers Pm replied. #4 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,717 Re: New Kawasaki 440 or 550 Jet Ski covers they'll fit 550 sx too. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules