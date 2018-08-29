 2007 Sea Doo RXP 215 Loss of Power
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. 08-29-2018, 06:51 PM #1
    hogleg
    hogleg is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Maryland
    Age
    52
    Posts
    3

    2007 Sea Doo RXP 215 Loss of Power

    I have a 2007 Sea Doo RXP 215 that at around 100 hrs lost power meaning that it used to go 70 mph with the wife and i on it to going 56 mph at full throttle now. The supercharger maintenance light came on reminding of the 100 hr service. I rebuilt the supercharger. Took it out for a test and the same thing...loss of power from original. The old supercharger slip tested at around 83inch pounds. The new one is about 110 inch pounds. I am going to try new plugs. Does anyone have any ideas one the loss of power???? I appreciate any help. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. 08-29-2018, 06:58 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    24,871

    Re: 2007 Sea Doo RXP 215 Loss of Power

    Install new plugs.

    NGK plugs only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 08-29-2018, 07:28 PM #3
    hogleg
    hogleg is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Maryland
    Age
    52
    Posts
    3

    Re: 2007 Sea Doo RXP 215 Loss of Power

    thanks buddy. i will update with what I find as soon as the rain stops enough to get to the lake.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 