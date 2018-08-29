|
2007 Sea Doo RXP 215 Loss of Power
I have a 2007 Sea Doo RXP 215 that at around 100 hrs lost power meaning that it used to go 70 mph with the wife and i on it to going 56 mph at full throttle now. The supercharger maintenance light came on reminding of the 100 hr service. I rebuilt the supercharger. Took it out for a test and the same thing...loss of power from original. The old supercharger slip tested at around 83inch pounds. The new one is about 110 inch pounds. I am going to try new plugs. Does anyone have any ideas one the loss of power???? I appreciate any help. Thanks
Re: 2007 Sea Doo RXP 215 Loss of Power
Install new plugs.
NGK plugs only.
Re: 2007 Sea Doo RXP 215 Loss of Power
thanks buddy. i will update with what I find as soon as the rain stops enough to get to the lake.
