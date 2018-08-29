Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2007 Sea Doo RXP 215 Loss of Power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Maryland Age 52 Posts 3 2007 Sea Doo RXP 215 Loss of Power I have a 2007 Sea Doo RXP 215 that at around 100 hrs lost power meaning that it used to go 70 mph with the wife and i on it to going 56 mph at full throttle now. The supercharger maintenance light came on reminding of the 100 hr service. I rebuilt the supercharger. Took it out for a test and the same thing...loss of power from original. The old supercharger slip tested at around 83inch pounds. The new one is about 110 inch pounds. I am going to try new plugs. Does anyone have any ideas one the loss of power???? I appreciate any help. Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,871 Re: 2007 Sea Doo RXP 215 Loss of Power Install new plugs.



NGK plugs only. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Maryland Age 52 Posts 3 Re: 2007 Sea Doo RXP 215 Loss of Power thanks buddy. i will update with what I find as soon as the rain stops enough to get to the lake. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules