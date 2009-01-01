pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 11:42 PM #1
    edobi21
    750 SXI crank rebuild near Chicagoland

    Hi, I have a Big Pin crankshaft out of my 750 sxi needing a full rebuild and was wondering who in the area of chicagoland or NWI that is a reputable shop or pwc mechanic.

    Thanks
  2. Yesterday, 11:57 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: 750 SXI crank rebuild near Chicagoland

    Put that thing in a large flat rate box and ship it to Competitive Cranks in Orange CA. None better in the USA!
  3. Today, 12:16 AM #3
    edobi21
    Re: 750 SXI crank rebuild near Chicagoland

    Is it worth the $250 extra over getting a re manufactured crankshaft from SBT?
