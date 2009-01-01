Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 SXI crank rebuild near Chicagoland #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Munster,indiana Age 33 Posts 168 750 SXI crank rebuild near Chicagoland Hi, I have a Big Pin crankshaft out of my 750 sxi needing a full rebuild and was wondering who in the area of chicagoland or NWI that is a reputable shop or pwc mechanic.



Put that thing in a large flat rate box and ship it to Competitive Cranks in Orange CA. None better in the USA!

Is it worth the $250 extra over getting a re manufactured crankshaft from SBT?

