750sxi crank rebuild near chicago
So, I recently bought a so-called running big pin motor out of a wrecked STS for my SXI this past week. Went to put the motor in tonight and found there was sand mixed with oil in the crankcase. Fast forward a couple hours and the whole is now disassembled, mainly looking for a reputable shop in the Chicagoland area that can press all new bearings on the crank seeing as how I do not trust the local machine shop with pwc motors.
Thanks
