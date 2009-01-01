Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Why am I so exhausted at WOT in chop? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2010 Location PA Age 34 Posts 829 Why am I so exhausted at WOT in chop? Whenever I ride WOT/race pace in rough water, I tire out REALLY quickly. Like maybe a couple minutes of WOT in chop, and I'm toast. I'm 180 lbs and training for a marathon, so it's not my physical condition... I think I must have a stance or technique problem. What might I be doing wrong? How can I conserve energy without slowing down? It seems like I have to exert myself fully to keep the craft from tipping over at high speed, and I can't last a whole moto without slowing way down. Any racers care to offer advice? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 273 Re: Why am I so exhausted at WOT in chop? If someone tied you to a pole and beat you for 2min straight youd be just as tired lol



Chop kicks your a$$ man!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 868 Re: Why am I so exhausted at WOT in chop? Sorry but the marathon running will not help. Long duration-slow pace does not translate into a high intensity anaerobic activity like jetskiing in rough waters at maximum effort.



A Wrestler would fare way better than a Marathon Runner in this type of riding.



You need Cardio-Strength, the kind of fitness Wrestlers and MMA Fighters have. High Intensity exercises like Tabatas, Sprints, Max Rep Pushups, Mountain Climbers, Jumping Squats, etc.



But there is no substitute for riding hard on a regular consistent basis to be in racing shape.



