    runrider
    Why am I so exhausted at WOT in chop?

    Whenever I ride WOT/race pace in rough water, I tire out REALLY quickly. Like maybe a couple minutes of WOT in chop, and I'm toast. I'm 180 lbs and training for a marathon, so it's not my physical condition... I think I must have a stance or technique problem. What might I be doing wrong? How can I conserve energy without slowing down? It seems like I have to exert myself fully to keep the craft from tipping over at high speed, and I can't last a whole moto without slowing way down. Any racers care to offer advice?
    gabagool984
    Re: Why am I so exhausted at WOT in chop?

    If someone tied you to a pole and beat you for 2min straight youd be just as tired lol

    Chop kicks your a$$ man!


    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Why am I so exhausted at WOT in chop?

    Sorry but the marathon running will not help. Long duration-slow pace does not translate into a high intensity anaerobic activity like jetskiing in rough waters at maximum effort.

    A Wrestler would fare way better than a Marathon Runner in this type of riding.

    You need Cardio-Strength, the kind of fitness Wrestlers and MMA Fighters have. High Intensity exercises like Tabatas, Sprints, Max Rep Pushups, Mountain Climbers, Jumping Squats, etc.

    But there is no substitute for riding hard on a regular consistent basis to be in racing shape.

    The Pros make it look easy on race day...
    Mythenand
    Re: Why am I so exhausted at WOT in chop?

    Yeah like he said before in high school I️ ran cross country and wrestled they are two different workouts cross country you maintain a heart rate over a very extended amount of time while in wrestling you have all you had in a much shorter amount of time they are just different in the ways you you’d your energy and your legs might not me strong if you run long distance and don’t do any hill training you’ll have weak legs and jet sking drains your legs and back muscles where are you sore after you ride?
