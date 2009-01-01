pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 10:21 PM #1
    Lassiter32
    Clean no number Small Pin 750 cylinder

    Clean SP no number/circle cylinder. Needs a hone. No deep scratches. Standard bore. $100 plus ship and pp fees.
  2. Yesterday, 11:54 PM #2
    ericmorrill
    Re: Clean no number Small Pin 750 cylinder

    What bore is this on?
  3. Yesterday, 11:55 PM #3
    ericmorrill
    Re: Clean no number Small Pin 750 cylinder

    My bad didn't check all pics ��
