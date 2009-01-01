|
Js550 wont run after top end rebuild
I rebuilt the top end on my js550. It previously had a milled head and was about 175 psi per cylinder so I put a stock one on after the rebuild. After the rebuild we had it running and then the starter went out, so that has been replaced with a brand new one. Now we cant get the ski started. We thought it was the tuning of the carb but after messing with that for a while I figured I would ask around. It did run after the rebuild for a short amount of time. Any ideas would be great. Thanks
