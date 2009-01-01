Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 wont run after top end rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Michigan Age 21 Posts 9 Js550 wont run after top end rebuild I rebuilt the top end on my js550. It previously had a milled head and was about 175 psi per cylinder so I put a stock one on after the rebuild. After the rebuild we had it running and then the starter went out, so that has been replaced with a brand new one. Now we cant get the ski started. We thought it was the tuning of the carb but after messing with that for a while I figured I would ask around. It did run after the rebuild for a short amount of time. Any ideas would be great. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

