Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Please Help ~ Yamaha 1100 Triple #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Sacramento Age 27 Posts 3 Please Help ~ Yamaha 1100 Triple Hey there, i have a 1996 Yamaha Wave Venture 1100 that i bought with a trailer for $200. This ski has 145hours and a broken piston rod. So i got a used motor from cragslist for $700 with 150psi compression in all the cylinders. I put everything together and took it to the river to test it. I noticed that it would bog out at WOT and managed to get it up to 45mph that day. Just to start it i had to WOT and crank for ever. It seemed like the cylinders were getting flooded and the thing just seemed to smoke way to much. So i took off the carbs and the intake manifold and found one of the plastic reeds to be broken. I replaced it with the ones in my old motor and also rebuild the carbs with new seats and needle but the needles seemed to hold pressure. Readjusted everything and i honestly dont think its running any better now. I used the old electronics & coil with the new motors flywheel. I made a video to post here and perhaps get some feedback. I have a new fuel pump coming on the way. I just dont seem to understand whats going on. Here is the link to the Video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6Po57awwI8

