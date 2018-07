Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Where does this plug into -GTX 260 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2009 Location Saratoga Lake NY Posts 76 Where does this plug into -GTX 260 Ski just stopped and died. No power and the speedo and tech are in the same position when it died and didn't return to 0. Strange. I opened the battery box thinking the cable came off and saw this plug. Looks like it should bee attached to something. It is a third plug from a set of 3 plugs and the two others are plugged into the voltage regulator Can't find the connection and the onlineschematics suck. Where is this connected too?ski.JPG Last edited by PDoyle; Today at 06:46 PM . 97GTI -sold

Re: Where does this plug into -GTX 260 Thats the diagnostic plug.



Re: Where does this plug into -GTX 260 Hmmm, where would you guys look to find the problem with the symptoms I mentioned ?

