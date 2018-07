Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Ocean pro exhaust relocate #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 31 Posts 1,584 Ocean pro exhaust relocate I just picked up this kit from eBay. It has the blockoff plate for where the front left exhaust goes, and the tube to relocate it to front right. How’s this thing supposed to be installed? Do I drill a hole and rivet it on the outside or inside of the hill? I was thinking of just using the blockoff plate, then just getting the stock front right exhaust outlet and running that.





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk 1994 FX1

1985 JS550/650 conversion

2015 Fiat 500 Abarth #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,781 Re: Ocean pro exhaust relocate I bought one of the ocean pro kits like you have a bun h of years ago. I tapped the mounting holes and used countersunk screws (could have easily used the rivets, it would have been much quicker) Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules