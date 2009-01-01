Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Reduced flow out of the pisser on a stock 2008 SXR 800. What could cause this?? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 59 Posts 147 Reduced flow out of the pisser on a stock 2008 SXR 800. What could cause this?? Guys,



While trying for the fifth time to diagnose my bogging issue at the lake this morning, I did notice the flow out of the pisser seemed somewhat less than normal.



What could cause this? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 2,040 Re: Reduced flow out of the pisser on a stock 2008 SXR 800. What could cause this?? crap in the cooling system?

leaky hoses or hull fittings,etc,etc... #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 59 Posts 147 Re: Reduced flow out of the pisser on a stock 2008 SXR 800. What could cause this?? All the hoses are tight. And when I rebuilt the engine a year ago, all the passageways looked really good, (minimal corrosion, discoloration, etc.).



Now the ski being used, and a 2008, I cleaned the mating surfaces between the head and the cylinder really well, and they didn't look like they needed to be milled, (but yeah, it’s always better to mill them and ensure they are perfectly flat).



I also didn’t know back then that I should’ve used a thin coating of Three Bond 1211, per Harry at groupk, (as well as what others say to use).



