Reduced flow out of the pisser on a stock 2008 SXR 800. What could cause this??
Guys,
While trying for the fifth time to diagnose my bogging issue at the lake this morning, I did notice the flow out of the pisser seemed somewhat less than normal.
What could cause this?
crap in the cooling system?
leaky hoses or hull fittings,etc,etc...
All the hoses are tight. And when I rebuilt the engine a year ago, all the passageways looked really good, (minimal corrosion, discoloration, etc.).
Now the ski being used, and a 2008, I cleaned the mating surfaces between the head and the cylinder really well, and they didn't look like they needed to be milled, (but yeah, it’s always better to mill them and ensure they are perfectly flat).
I also didn’t know back then that I should’ve used a thin coating of Three Bond 1211, per Harry at groupk, (as well as what others say to use).
But it went together well, and the skis been flawless for probably something like 30 rides and 75 hours.
