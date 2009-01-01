pxctoday

  1. Today, 02:16 PM #1
    Firebird!
    Firebird! is online now
    PWCToday Regular Firebird!'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Lakeland, FL
    Age
    42
    Posts
    141

    If flywheel cover suppose to get hot during riding?

    Is flywheel/stator cover suppose to get hot during riding?

  2. Today, 03:24 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,160

    Re: If flywheel cover suppose to get hot during riding?

    Yes it will
