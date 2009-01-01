Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: 440 Bridgeport cylinder #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location cali Posts 7 440 Bridgeport cylinder 80CF8C24-530A-47C0-99D6-03F7684BB107.jpeg



Ive got this old cylinder thats pretty nice looking, last touched it in 2003 and never got it running right, had a 38 carb thats annular discharge on it stamped GRS. Any ideas on the cylinder? Its stamped KCK and 4113 and has #2 written on it Attached Images F707C175-C19A-49E6-BC66-3BA2B39C0817.jpeg (2.35 MB, 3 views) #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location CAN Posts 740 Re: 440 Bridgeport cylinder It’s aftermarket. Back in the day, there were very few companies producing this type of cylinder. Hard to tell who’s with the limited photos you have provided.



4FBC2617-54FA-45F5-B986-18AF164222D7.jpeg Attached Images 30809FE5-DFC2-42EB-A50A-475490205527.jpeg (2.42 MB, 1 views)

PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location cali Posts 7 Re: 440 Bridgeport cylinder 6373D5E3-63EC-4BC1-983E-EA92E939B74E.jpeg6373D5E3-63EC-4BC1-983E-EA92E939B74E.jpeg

PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location cali Posts 7 Re: 440 Bridgeport cylinder 3C15F943-E896-4668-881B-FCDD90681368.jpeg

PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location cali Posts 7 Re: 440 Bridgeport cylinder B3FE1734-8A5C-4247-950A-028242D122CF.jpeg

PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location cali Posts 7 Re: 440 Bridgeport cylinder 252CD334-B4ED-44E1-A1CA-2F4B4CBF8DAD.jpeg

PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location cali Posts 7 Re: 440 Bridgeport cylinder I posted more pics, using my iPhone and it's not that easy haha. Its from pjs I'm pretty sure, I was told it's a Kawi cylinder with new sleeves installed.

