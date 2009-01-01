440 Bridgeport cylinder
Ive got this old cylinder thats pretty nice looking, last touched it in 2003 and never got it running right, had a 38 carb thats annular discharge on it stamped GRS. Any ideas on the cylinder? Its stamped KCK and 4113 and has #2 written on it
It’s aftermarket. Back in the day, there were very few companies producing this type of cylinder. Hard to tell who’s with the limited photos you have provided.
What are you looking to do with it?
I posted more pics, using my iPhone and it’s not that easy haha. Its from pjs I’m pretty sure, I was told it’s a Kawi cylinder with new sleeves installed.
