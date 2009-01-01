pxctoday

  Today, 01:21 PM
    CS19
    440 Bridgeport cylinder

    Ive got this old cylinder thats pretty nice looking, last touched it in 2003 and never got it running right, had a 38 carb thats annular discharge on it stamped GRS. Any ideas on the cylinder? Its stamped KCK and 4113 and has #2 written on it
  Today, 01:55 PM
    Merk
    Re: 440 Bridgeport cylinder

    It’s aftermarket. Back in the day, there were very few companies producing this type of cylinder. Hard to tell who’s with the limited photos you have provided.

    What are you looking to do with it?
  Today, 02:02 PM
    CS19
    Re: 440 Bridgeport cylinder

  Today, 02:02 PM
    CS19
    Re: 440 Bridgeport cylinder

  Today, 02:07 PM
    CS19
    Re: 440 Bridgeport cylinder

  Today, 02:07 PM
    CS19
    Re: 440 Bridgeport cylinder

  Today, 02:08 PM
    CS19
    Re: 440 Bridgeport cylinder

  Today, 02:09 PM
    CS19
    Re: 440 Bridgeport cylinder

    I posted more pics, using my iPhone and it’s not that easy haha. Its from pjs I’m pretty sure, I was told it’s a Kawi cylinder with new sleeves installed.
