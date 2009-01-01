Thread: Battery issue

|
|
-
Battery issue
Hello i own a 2000 seadoo gsx rfi 787cc 110hp
Getting a 12 volt low warning after otta storage battery was charged all winter took to dealer they said stator is working good. batt was 2 yrs old so i had them replace old batt with new one then took it a few min into riding 12 low warning again went back to dock charged batt for 1 and a hlaf no problems the next day 12 v low again went back to dock charge up for a 1 hr then no problems stator is still good. but it seems over night i have to charge b4 going out any ideas or help will be appreciated thank you
Last edited by Yellowjacket79; Today at 01:02 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)
- hellcat66
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules