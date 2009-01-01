pxctoday

Thread: Battery issue

  Today, 01:01 PM #1
    Yellowjacket79
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    NY
    Posts
    20

    Battery issue

    Hello i own a 2000 seadoo gsx rfi 787cc 110hp

    Getting a 12 volt low warning after otta storage battery was charged all winter took to dealer they said stator is working good. batt was 2 yrs old so i had them replace old batt with new one then took it a few min into riding 12 low warning again went back to dock charged batt for 1 and a hlaf no problems the next day 12 v low again went back to dock charge up for a 1 hr then no problems stator is still good. but it seems over night i have to charge b4 going out any ideas or help will be appreciated thank you
