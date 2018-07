Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wtb Sea-Doo xp/sp touring seat "hump seat" #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2010 Location Kalamazoo, Michigan Age 32 Posts 133 Wtb Sea-Doo xp/sp touring seat "hump seat" So, I bought a new seat cover from Black tip that apparently is meant for the hump seat, mine is flat. These came on some 1993-1996 sp/xp models and 1994-1999 touring models. If you have one you can sell let me know. 85 JS-550 Jetsport Intake, Skat Trak SS Prop, Ocean Pro Ride Plate.



2 Hulls, (1) 440 and (1) 550, ready for modding

(1) Awesome Tandom Sport....650 donor. (as ugly as sin) need TS parts? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules