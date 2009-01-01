Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: IS this case junk or can it be saved? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 113 IS this case junk or can it be saved? Hello all. After I got past my disgust with my sons 2001 GTI giving up the first run this year, I pulled the engine to get ready to go to get rebuilt. What I found is the wrist pin bearings on the PTO side are all through the engine. I have a couple of questions.



1. Looking at the Rotary Valve area, is this case salvageable?



2. If so, do most engine shops be able to do the work?



3. What could have caused the wrist pin\ bearings to give up?



IMG_0783.JPG



IMG_0782.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 36 Posts 4,037 Re: IS this case junk or can it be saved? For what 717 cases go for these days, id prob just find a used set. Machinists in my area seem to charge more than doctors





