  Today, 09:54 AM #1
    mrwhipper
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    New Holland
    Posts
    113

    IS this case junk or can it be saved?

    Hello all. After I got past my disgust with my sons 2001 GTI giving up the first run this year, I pulled the engine to get ready to go to get rebuilt. What I found is the wrist pin bearings on the PTO side are all through the engine. I have a couple of questions.

    1. Looking at the Rotary Valve area, is this case salvageable?

    2. If so, do most engine shops be able to do the work?

    3. What could have caused the wrist pin\ bearings to give up?

    IMG_0783.JPG

    IMG_0782.JPG
  Today, 10:56 AM #2
    kcr357
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    36
    Posts
    4,037

    Re: IS this case junk or can it be saved?

    For what 717 cases go for these days, id prob just find a used set. Machinists in my area seem to charge more than doctors
