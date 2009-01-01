Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: My deceased buddy's '89 x2 #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,313 My deceased buddy's '89 x2 I was able get back a little piece of time (a good time) with my ol' deceased friends '89 kawi x2.

Lot's of great memories with this machine and I don't want to change anything on it, but I think I have to to get a little more snap to it.

My buddy, always left it stock as much as he could. He claimed reliability. For the most part, he was right, but damn! Comparatively his ski is a dog!

he had basic bolt on's such as a sweet Mariner exhaust (headpipe, chamber and waterbox) westcoast intake and rideplate. He also did some minor tweaks such as oil block off and fuel line check valve to replace the water separator.

but intake is the same 28 mm carb, as with the 650 motor. Also the impeller and pump is all stock.



It rides nice! The acceleration band is very easy going. but very weak throttle response.

So, I am making improvements. First, I purchased and installed a new impeller hooker 9/15 and a TBM pump stuffer. I tested it, and noticed a slight improvement starting out, but not much.





I also decided on purchasing a Mukuni 46mm SBN with 650 intake with stuffers.

I removed the 28mm carb and intake and also the fuel pump and installed the Mikuni 46 SBN, but here's where i'm at a stand still.

Hooked everything up, capped the choke nipple. checked the fuel lines (pulse, return and on) and made sure they're securely on the correct fittings.... and nothing. I looked down the venturi.... no gas!

So I plugged the return line while starting.... nothing. rechecked the proper connection...nothing. Hmmmm, The old 28mm with fuel pump worked perfectly.



Could it be the fuel pump?







Note to self (or anyone) DO NOT pure a little gas in the venturi and start it. It ran at high rpm's uncontrollably until I pulled the spark plugs! panic... I thought it was gonna blow!

I'm the first to admit, that I do not know what I'm doing when it comes to carbs, so i'm hoping one of you guru's could shed some light on this and help me out. Many thanks in advance.



BTW: I understand that if I want any real improvement out of this ski, that I have to get a new head to up compression, new porting, lightened flywheel, total loss advanced timing and such... but that's too much money at this point.

I might just go back to the 28mm carb if I cant do this...I'm wanting to teach my daughter how to ride a standup on this ski anyway. I was just hoping for a little more umf!



















wait for someone to suggest an air leak, then find where it is, then fix it..



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

ahahaha! I thought that would be the case. I've looked and looked!

maybe I should wait for it to fix itself! heh!

BTW: If I ever get this carb started, Here are the specs:

145 high speed, 110 low speed, gold 115 gram spring.

