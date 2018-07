Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aftermarket 787/800 Heads $175 shipped #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 3,350 Aftermarket 787/800 Heads $175 shipped SRE has recut 43cc domes slight compression bump, very safe squish

Westcoast has 44cc domes and one took some hits but is runnable

ADA forgot oif they are 41's or 43's. Either way it's more of a psi bump and tighter squish

