|
|
-
96 seadoo xp intake grate.
Im looking to buy an aftermarket intake grate. I ride often in choppy water and i think it would help. I wanna scoop water into the pump. Any suggestions where and what to buy? Thanks
-
Re: 96 seadoo xp intake grate.
I just put a Worx on and I like it a lot, it really does help shove water in when choppy or with the vts all the way up on glass
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Cliff
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules