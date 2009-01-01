pxctoday

  Today, 08:57 PM #1
    Curtflow25
    96 seadoo xp intake grate.

    Im looking to buy an aftermarket intake grate. I ride often in choppy water and i think it would help. I wanna scoop water into the pump. Any suggestions where and what to buy? Thanks
  Today, 08:59 PM #2
    Scherf
    Re: 96 seadoo xp intake grate.

    I just put a Worx on and I like it a lot, it really does help shove water in when choppy or with the vts all the way up on glass


