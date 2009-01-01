Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 seadoo xp intake grate. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location NY Age 29 Posts 11 96 seadoo xp intake grate. Im looking to buy an aftermarket intake grate. I ride often in choppy water and i think it would help. I wanna scoop water into the pump. Any suggestions where and what to buy? Thanks #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2018 Location Richmond Ky Age 25 Posts 51 Re: 96 seadoo xp intake grate. I just put a Worx on and I like it a lot, it really does help shove water in when choppy or with the vts all the way up on glass





