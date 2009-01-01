Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 F-12x WGS pulse line #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location FL Age 38 Posts 1 2003 F-12x WGS pulse line Hey guys, I'm new to the board, but I've got 4 aquatrax, 3 are 2007 and one is the old model. I have an open pulse line on the 2003, and I have no idea where it goes. The 2007 goes to the airbox tube, but the 2003 is different. I have felt around under the sub airbox and the block but I cant for the life of me find where this thing goes too. If someone could snap a pic of where the pulse line on the WGS goes I would very much appreciate it. The service manual I have is for the 2004-2007 so its of no help. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules