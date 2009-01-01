|
|
-
2003 F-12x WGS pulse line
Hey guys, I'm new to the board, but I've got 4 aquatrax, 3 are 2007 and one is the old model. I have an open pulse line on the 2003, and I have no idea where it goes. The 2007 goes to the airbox tube, but the 2003 is different. I have felt around under the sub airbox and the block but I cant for the life of me find where this thing goes too. If someone could snap a pic of where the pulse line on the WGS goes I would very much appreciate it. The service manual I have is for the 2004-2007 so its of no help.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules