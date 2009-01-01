Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 Waverunner XLT 1200 in SE PA #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 50 2003 Waverunner XLT 1200 in SE PA Up for sale is the above ski. Full disclosure - I got this from a friend as part of a package deal and don't know the history. He was originally going to pull the motor to use in a jet jon but that never materialized. The exhaust was in pieces when I got it so I removed the cat and did the D-plate/chip mod. Compression is 120/120/120 and it's got 192.8 hours. Things that will need to be replaced - steering cable. It's pretty stiff. The FWD/REV cable is frozen so that will need to be replaced as well. The starter is a bit weak. Sometimes it will click and other times it will turn right over. You can either rebuild it or buy a new one. There's also one bolt that will not line up on exhaust assembly. It doesn't appear to be a problem as I've run it on the water and there didn't appear to be any issue. I have the muffler protector as well. I'm in Phoenixville, PA with a boat launch just minutes away if you want to take it for a test run. $2,000 OBO ski only.



