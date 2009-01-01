pxctoday

Thread: Wtb X2 umi

  Today, 02:00 PM #1
    ericmorrill
    ericmorrill
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    38
    Posts
    1,286

    Wtb X2 umi

    Like the title says wtb X2 umi. Why these never come up for sale anymore? Cash or trade for a 05+ sxr ebox
  Today, 04:20 PM #2
    gabagool984
    gabagool984
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Hollywood, FL
    Posts
    271

    Re: Wtb X2 umi

    Just buy new, rather that than save 75-100 bucks for something someone abused the heck out of.


