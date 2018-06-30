pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:00 PM #1
    FlipediS
    FlipediS is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Tx
    Posts
    75

    750 factory pipe exhaust setup.

    I picked up this setup but ended up using another pipe, it's a 2 screw head pipe not the 3 screw. The screws are are free and manifold looks to be in great shape. Lord mount bracket is for a single carburetor setup. Though if needed factory still sells the Lord mount brackets for dual carbs
    Price is 750 shipped within the Continental US. PayPal fees covered.
    20180630_124655.jpg20180630_124737.jpg
    20180630_124802.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:47 PM #2
    jlrenken
    jlrenken is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    iowa
    Age
    38
    Posts
    19

    Re: 750 factory pipe exhaust setup.

    Is this the wet pipe. What is the difference between the two screw in the three screw Head pipe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:04 PM #3
    FlipediS
    FlipediS is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Tx
    Posts
    75

    Re: 750 factory pipe exhaust setup.

    Yes it's a wet pipe. Only difference between 2 and 3 screw is one more adjustment. On two screw the bottom water hole is always open.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 