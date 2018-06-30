Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 factory pipe exhaust setup. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 75 750 factory pipe exhaust setup. I picked up this setup but ended up using another pipe, it's a 2 screw head pipe not the 3 screw. The screws are are free and manifold looks to be in great shape. Lord mount bracket is for a single carburetor setup. Though if needed factory still sells the Lord mount brackets for dual carbs

Price is 750 shipped within the Continental US. PayPal fees covered.

20180630_124655.jpg20180630_124737.jpg

20180630_124802.jpg #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location iowa Age 38 Posts 19 Re: 750 factory pipe exhaust setup. Is this the wet pipe. What is the difference between the two screw in the three screw Head pipe. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 75 Re: 750 factory pipe exhaust setup. Yes it's a wet pipe. Only difference between 2 and 3 screw is one more adjustment. On two screw the bottom water hole is always open. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules