750 factory pipe exhaust setup.
I picked up this setup but ended up using another pipe, it's a 2 screw head pipe not the 3 screw. The screws are are free and manifold looks to be in great shape. Lord mount bracket is for a single carburetor setup. Though if needed factory still sells the Lord mount brackets for dual carbs
Price is 750 shipped within the Continental US. PayPal fees covered.
20180630_124655.jpg20180630_124737.jpg
20180630_124802.jpg
Re: 750 factory pipe exhaust setup.
Is this the wet pipe. What is the difference between the two screw in the three screw Head pipe.
Re: 750 factory pipe exhaust setup.
Yes it's a wet pipe. Only difference between 2 and 3 screw is one more adjustment. On two screw the bottom water hole is always open.
