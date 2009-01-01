I recently picked up a 97 SPX with several performance mods.
It has a TDR water box, Mikuni remote fuel pump setup (improperly mounted to the engine) with a Team Butch block-off plate, Novi MaxFlow intake and flame arrestors, and maybe a different Pipe? It's purple.
Compression on both cylinders is 125 psi and the engine appears to have been rebuilt.
I'm currently replacing and cleaning the fuel system and I'm looking for advice on a good starting point for jetting, pop-off, spring weight, N&S size. Thanks in advance!