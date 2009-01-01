Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New to me: Modded 97 SPX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Texas Posts 2 New to me: Modded 97 SPX I recently picked up a 97 SPX with several performance mods.



It has a TDR water box, Mikuni remote fuel pump setup (improperly mounted to the engine) with a Team Butch block-off plate, Novi MaxFlow intake and flame arrestors, and maybe a different Pipe? It's purple.



Compression on both cylinders is 125 psi and the engine appears to have been rebuilt.



I'm currently replacing and cleaning the fuel system and I'm looking for advice on a good starting point for jetting, pop-off, spring weight, N&S size. Thanks in advance! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,898 Re: New to me: Modded 97 SPX Well to start. 125 psi on each cylinder is NOT a good sign. Cold engine compression on a healthy rebuilt 787 should be 150 psi. So maybe check your gauge, use a different one and take 3 separate readings again and see where you’re at.



Re: New to me: Modded 97 SPX Well to start. 125 psi on each cylinder is NOT a good sign. Cold engine compression on a healthy rebuilt 787 should be 150 psi. So maybe check your gauge, use a different one and take 3 separate readings again and see where you're at.



Maybe post some pics of the engine bay so that the engine mods can be identified more easily. What would Chuck Norris do?

