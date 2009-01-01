Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: DIY: add handles for the back seat #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2006 Location nonofyourbusiness Posts 112 DIY: add handles for the back seat After looking around for something for a while, I came up with these:

handle.jpg



Searching on ebay for "wrangler handle bar grip"



Here is how I installed them:

handle2.jpg

handle3.jpg



I just drilled a couple holes through the hull, and used stainless machine screws & nuts.

You can see it starting to rip a bit. That's after a few months of use, and because they double over around the washer and pull against it. But with how cheap they are, I think I'll just replace them when they break and go one.



