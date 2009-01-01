|
DIY: add handles for the back seat
After looking around for something for a while, I came up with these:
Searching on ebay for "wrangler handle bar grip"
Here is how I installed them:
I just drilled a couple holes through the hull, and used stainless machine screws & nuts.
You can see it starting to rip a bit. That's after a few months of use, and because they double over around the washer and pull against it. But with how cheap they are, I think I'll just replace them when they break and go one.
It took me a while to come up with this, so I thought others may be interested.
