After looking around for something for a while, I came up with these:
handle.jpg

Searching on ebay for "wrangler handle bar grip"

Here is how I installed them:
handle2.jpg
handle3.jpg

I just drilled a couple holes through the hull, and used stainless machine screws & nuts.
You can see it starting to rip a bit. That's after a few months of use, and because they double over around the washer and pull against it. But with how cheap they are, I think I'll just replace them when they break and go one.

It took me a while to come up with this, so I thought others may be interested.