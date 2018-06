Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wtb high compression head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Lower Michigan Age 42 Posts 21 Wtb high compression head Having problems with my 650sx Evenflow on pisser I believe I have a warped head I have 180 and both cylinders Last edited by Charlie86-X-2; Today at 08:24 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) hemmjo Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules