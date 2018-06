Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gasket between jet pump and hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Helensburgh, Scotland Posts 14 Gasket between jet pump and hull On my 1997 tigershark monte carlo 1000 there should be a rubber gasket between the jet pump and the Hull. I have to make one as there hard to find as most parts are for the tigershark. One, can I use waterproof liquid sealant or liquid gasket or they sell rubber gasket sheet on ebay that sounds better to me? and two,if I use the sheet what thickness should the rubber be. thanks again guys. Mac. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

