Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Is there a very small reliable easy way to clamp off the water line when towing? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2004 Location Portland/Mt Hood Oregon Posts 209 Is there a very small reliable easy way to clamp off the water line when towing? Is there a very small reliable easy way to clamp off the water line when towing?



I was thinking I should probably have something more than just random bits to cobble together a clamp to block off the water line if I have to tow. Usually zip ties and anything hard and flat...



Are there any really small and easy solutions to being able to block off the water line when towing?



Are there any 3 finger clamps that are small hand operated and maybe stainless steel? Or perhaps a better solution?



Any good ideas that anyone can pass along that meet the above criterion?



Would really like something that can live comfortably at the bottom of a bin without taking up space, and not even be noticed until it is needed.



And just for conformation on a 787, this is the correct line with the red zip tie marker to block off if towing? I read there might be another line that was perhaps needed to block off, but nothing was solidified as to which line it was or if it was absolutely true?



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,896 Re: Is there a very small reliable easy way to clamp off the water line when towing? I used a plastic housing inline on/off valve with ribbed nipples secured with stainless steel clamps back in the day...



...and yes. That is the correct water line. What would Chuck Norris do? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Richmond Ky Age 25 Posts 48 Re: Is there a very small reliable easy way to clamp off the water line when towing? What do you mean by towing? And why would you want to block the line off?

