Is there a very small reliable easy way to clamp off the water line when towing?
I was thinking I should probably have something more than just random bits to cobble together a clamp to block off the water line if I have to tow. Usually zip ties and anything hard and flat...
Are there any really small and easy solutions to being able to block off the water line when towing?
Are there any 3 finger clamps that are small hand operated and maybe stainless steel? Or perhaps a better solution?
Any good ideas that anyone can pass along that meet the above criterion?
Would really like something that can live comfortably at the bottom of a bin without taking up space, and not even be noticed until it is needed.
And just for conformation on a 787, this is the correct line with the red zip tie marker to block off if towing? I read there might be another line that was perhaps needed to block off, but nothing was solidified as to which line it was or if it was absolutely true?