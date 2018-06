Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 900 STX Triple Carb rail assembly #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2011 Location Little Rock Posts 2 2005 900 STX Triple Carb rail assembly Took the carbs off my ski and rebuilt them but didn't take a picture of the rail assembly before I took it apart. Now I can't figure out how the throttle and choke linkages fit back together between the carbs. Any advice or pictures of the linkages would be greatly appreciated. I have looked at pics on the internet but none show enough detail to show how they fit together. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Helmslaw Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules