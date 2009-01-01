pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:18 PM #1
    brylon644
    brylon644 is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    buffalo
    Posts
    402

    750 swap question

    I have a 93 ssxi for my donor ski, I pulled the motor out in haste and cut the wires for the oil and gas sensors. Is their a way I can just unplug these from the ebox and get rid of the wires?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:47 PM #2
    kingal69
    kingal69 is offline
    Frequent Poster kingal69's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    48
    Posts
    225

    Re: 750 swap question

    Just disconnect, insulate from shorting in ebox. Same with water temp sensor, unless you want to use it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 