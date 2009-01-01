|
750 swap question
I have a 93 ssxi for my donor ski, I pulled the motor out in haste and cut the wires for the oil and gas sensors. Is their a way I can just unplug these from the ebox and get rid of the wires?
Re: 750 swap question
Just disconnect, insulate from shorting in ebox. Same with water temp sensor, unless you want to use it.
