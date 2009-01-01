Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 swap question #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2012 Location buffalo Posts 402 750 swap question I have a 93 ssxi for my donor ski, I pulled the motor out in haste and cut the wires for the oil and gas sensors. Is their a way I can just unplug these from the ebox and get rid of the wires? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location Michigan Age 48 Posts 225 Re: 750 swap question Just disconnect, insulate from shorting in ebox. Same with water temp sensor, unless you want to use it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules