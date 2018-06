Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: (((( Need SuperJet Parts )))) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2005 Location Byron Center, Mi Posts 139 (((( Need SuperJet Parts )))) Looking for (2) OEM choke cables, muffler box rear brackets the rubber bumpers/stop slide onto, a ride plate and rubber grommet the coupler guard slide onto. What do you have? Attached Images coupler cover.jpg (4.07 MB, 3 views)

coupler cover.jpg (4.07 MB, 3 views) muffler stop.jpg (4.69 MB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules