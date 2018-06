Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: sbn 44 manifold #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Ohio (OH) Age 16 Posts 5 sbn 44 manifold hey guys i a running a 86 js550 with a sbn44 carb upgrade i bought the spacer for pulse body tot clear the head but the stock bolts arent long enough so is there a manifold you can buy for the sbn 44 so it doesnt hit without needing a spacer that comes with the bolts Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules