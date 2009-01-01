pxctoday

  Today, 02:57 PM #1
    doodah
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    Jacksonville, TX
    Age
    78
    Posts
    36

    oil block off - '92 650 TS

    This ski last ran in 2011, in storage since. In surprisingly great condition.
    I'm replacing fuel lines, etc. Oil supply line to manifold already in pieces.
    Block off kits I've found are supplied with machine bolts. This ski has studs and installation will be mostly by "feel".
    Extracting studs will be, ouch!
    Does anyone supply them with spacers and lock nuts? Last one I installed was '96 - 750STS with studs also.
    Luckily I had right size spacers for it.
    I know later models have screw mounted pumps. "Piece o' cake" install.
  Today, 03:38 PM #2
    Kershawman
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    171

    Re: oil block off - '92 650 TS

    I have a block off plate that has extended bosses which allow you to use the existing studs and nuts. i will send a picture later tonight.
