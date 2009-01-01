Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: oil block off - '92 650 TS #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Jacksonville, TX Age 78 Posts 36 oil block off - '92 650 TS This ski last ran in 2011, in storage since. In surprisingly great condition.

I'm replacing fuel lines, etc. Oil supply line to manifold already in pieces.

Block off kits I've found are supplied with machine bolts. This ski has studs and installation will be mostly by "feel".

Extracting studs will be, ouch!

Does anyone supply them with spacers and lock nuts? Last one I installed was '96 - 750STS with studs also.

Luckily I had right size spacers for it.

I have a block off plate that has extended bosses which allow you to use the existing studs and nuts. i will send a picture later tonight.

