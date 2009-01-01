Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1990 SuperJet 650 Won't Start When Warm HELP! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location NY Age 23 Posts 2 1990 SuperJet 650 Won't Start When Warm HELP! Hey Guys. I have a 1990 SuperJet. Motor wise, it is stock. Has an upgraded ride plate, and some other small things from previous owner. Have had it for about 10 years, and it has always given us no issues. It generally gets used for about 10 days out of the year in Lake George, NY. Last year, it started having some issues. Starts great cold, and runs like a tank for however long you keep it running. If you let it shut off when it is warm, it WILL NOT start again. Let it cool down for 10-20 minutes, and she fires back up again like normal, and will run until you shut her down. So far, I have rebuilt the carb. Genuine Mikuni Kit. Replaced Needle and Seat, Main and Pilot Jets. The CDI was rebuilt by JSS as well.



1.5 Needle & Seat

45psi Pop-Off

115 Main Jet

120 Pilot Jet



I'm going down to test spark again in a bit. Going to do a cold and hot compression test as well. I am thinking that this is a spark issue. Maybe stator? I cleaned out the Start/Stop Switch last year as well. Somebody give me a direction to go in please. I'm trying not to throw a bunch of money into a random issue. I love the ski, and I just want to be able to run it on the lake! #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 860 Re: 1990 SuperJet 650 Won't Start When Warm HELP! When you try to Start it warm, Does the Relay click? Does the Starter turn? Does the Bendix engage? Will the Flywheel/crankshaft turn?



Where in the starting sequence does it stop? Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 02:30 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location NY Age 23 Posts 2 Re: 1990 SuperJet 650 Won't Start When Warm HELP! Just did a 23 minute rde. I let it come down to idle, and it killed itself. Wouldnt restart. Compression on both cylinders cold was 150, and after the 23 minute ride, both were 145.



So basically, once warm, it tuns over like normal. Everything spins, just like it would if it was going to run. It just doesnt fire. Not even a little bit. Just cranks like of you pulled both plug wires.

