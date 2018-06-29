Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WDK RIP (second owner) #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,645 WDK RIP (second owner) 64v cases

61x cylinder

64x Pistons @84mm



Single 44sbn - 120 low,150 high, 2.5 n/s, 95 gram spring



Odi grips

Green lock rings

Fri throttle lever

Fri trim lever

Fri 0* bars

Cold Fusion bar clamps

Cold Fusion turn plate

New wsm Steer cable

KP chin pad

KP pole, -6"

Xmetal pole bracket

Xmetal Breather tubes

750sx pole spring

UMI Limiting rope

RRP aluminum bolt

Fri ratchet strap

ATP water box

MSD enhancer

Carbon coupler cover

B pipe, mod chamber. Head pipe, manifold and screws recently restored by jetmaniac. Chamber is like new with one season on it.

PFM Lightened flywheel

Cold Fusion ebox mount

Rotary bilge switch

Maxx 155 pump, 12 vein, setback

Skat 9/17 thin cut impeller

MAXX driveshaft

Bored reduction nozzle

X metal trim

RRP intake grate

Blowsion carb adapter

ADA throttle wheel

Dual stage reeds

Aluminum pump shoe

Deutsch connectors on ebox, stator and switches

ADA racing pissers

Blowsion bilge outlet



Powered by;

753cc. Protec C2 girdled head with 35cc domes. 175psi. Top end has two seasons. Cylinder ported by Tim Tynan. Cases ported and trenches by unknown. Balanced and welded crank. 62T style electrics



Super fun ski to ride. Only getting rid of it cause I want something I can chase boats with. (surf hull or superjet). Not interested in anything made by krash.



Would like to trade for something with reasonable driving distance of boise, Id. Can be created and shipped for the right deal.



(Pictures taken before pole was cut)



Sent from my SM-G892U using Tapatalk - 03 Superjet - 1mm over bore, hooker 9/15, destroyer tubbies, carbon ride plate, cold fusion turn plate, quick steer mod, UMI bars, blowsion pole spring, jetmaniac girdled head, limited chamber b pipe

- 94 WB1 - protec ride plate and top loader, 61x61x (FOR SALE)

- 92 550sx - under construction

- SNSJ - dual 44sbn, protec girdled head, 735cc, 62t61x, cylinder ported by tim tynan, protec exhaust, bored nozzle, 10/16, worx 201 top loader Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bruce in SB Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules