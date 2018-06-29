64v cases
61x cylinder
64x Pistons @84mm
Single 44sbn - 120 low,150 high, 2.5 n/s, 95 gram spring
Odi grips
Green lock rings
Fri throttle lever
Fri trim lever
Fri 0* bars
Cold Fusion bar clamps
Cold Fusion turn plate
New wsm Steer cable
KP chin pad
KP pole, -6"
Xmetal pole bracket
Xmetal Breather tubes
750sx pole spring
UMI Limiting rope
RRP aluminum bolt
Fri ratchet strap
ATP water box
MSD enhancer
Carbon coupler cover
B pipe, mod chamber. Head pipe, manifold and screws recently restored by jetmaniac. Chamber is like new with one season on it.
PFM Lightened flywheel
Cold Fusion ebox mount
Rotary bilge switch
Maxx 155 pump, 12 vein, setback
Skat 9/17 thin cut impeller
MAXX driveshaft
Bored reduction nozzle
X metal trim
RRP intake grate
Blowsion carb adapter
ADA throttle wheel
Dual stage reeds
Aluminum pump shoe
Deutsch connectors on ebox, stator and switches
ADA racing pissers
Blowsion bilge outlet
Powered by;
753cc. Protec C2 girdled head with 35cc domes. 175psi. Top end has two seasons. Cylinder ported by Tim Tynan. Cases ported and trenches by unknown. Balanced and welded crank. 62T style electrics
Super fun ski to ride. Only getting rid of it cause I want something I can chase boats with. (surf hull or superjet). Not interested in anything made by krash.
Would like to trade for something with reasonable driving distance of boise, Id. Can be created and shipped for the right deal.
(Pictures taken before pole was cut)
