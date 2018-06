Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Honda Aquatrax F12X $1,000.00 (has bad turbo) ARX1200T3/N3 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Houston Posts 2 2002 Honda Aquatrax F12X $1,000.00 (has bad turbo) ARX1200T3/N3 This ski was running perfect, until the turbo went out. I had it diagnosed from Honda of Houston, and decided to just sell it for parts after purchasing a new one. I'm willing to sell it as/is for $1,000.00 (without the trailer). All other parts on this ski are in great shape. The hull, seats, and mechanical parts are all intact and garage kept. Please call for more information. Ryan 832-547-5375 Attached Images IMG_9971.jpg (442.0 KB, 0 views)

