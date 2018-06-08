pxctoday

  Today, 01:16 PM
    CC440
    CC440 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    SOUTH CAROLINA
    Posts
    1

    Proper Routing for Dual Cooled 650SX

    So I recently acquired a 1988 650SX which I am in the process of restoring. The last owner to get this thing in the water made several performance upgrades to this ski (SBN 44 carb, West Coast pipe) including switching it over to dual cooling. My question is what is the proper way to run the lines for this dual cooled setup?

    I have two lines coming from the pump, 2 inlets on the exhaust manifold, a second "T" outlet tapped into the cylinder head which was connected directly to a 2nd pisser with a flow restrictor on that line, and the
    exhaust pipe has 3 inlets. How should I go about plumbing this together?

    I've read that some people use one inlet to cool the pipe and the other to cool the manifold/engine but I wanted to get another opinion before hooking it up in this manner.
  Today, 01:49 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    5,839

    Re: Proper Routing for Dual Cooled 650SX

    I like to run one to the manifold -> head -> water outlet and then one directly to the pipe -> water outlet, that way I know what "circuit" is cooled and what isn't if something happened

