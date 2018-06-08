Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Proper Routing for Dual Cooled 650SX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location SOUTH CAROLINA Posts 1 Proper Routing for Dual Cooled 650SX So I recently acquired a 1988 650SX which I am in the process of restoring. The last owner to get this thing in the water made several performance upgrades to this ski (SBN 44 carb, West Coast pipe) including switching it over to dual cooling. My question is what is the proper way to run the lines for this dual cooled setup?



I have two lines coming from the pump, 2 inlets on the exhaust manifold, a second "T" outlet tapped into the cylinder head which was connected directly to a 2nd pisser with a flow restrictor on that line, and the

exhaust pipe has 3 inlets. How should I go about plumbing this together?



I've read that some people use one inlet to cool the pipe and the other to cool the manifold/engine but I wanted to get another opinion before hooking it up in this manner. Attached Images 20180629_130652.jpg (3.80 MB, 3 views)

20180629_130652.jpg (3.80 MB, 3 views) 20180619_123638.jpg (3.00 MB, 3 views)

20180619_123638.jpg (3.00 MB, 3 views) 20180619_123704.jpg (3.73 MB, 3 views)

20180619_123704.jpg (3.73 MB, 3 views) 20180619_123605_001.jpg (1.86 MB, 3 views)

20180619_123605_001.jpg (1.86 MB, 3 views) 20180608_163741.jpg (3.69 MB, 3 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 5,839 Re: Proper Routing for Dual Cooled 650SX I like to run one to the manifold -> head -> water outlet and then one directly to the pipe -> water outlet, that way I know what "circuit" is cooled and what isn't if something happened

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules