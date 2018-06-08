So I recently acquired a 1988 650SX which I am in the process of restoring. The last owner to get this thing in the water made several performance upgrades to this ski (SBN 44 carb, West Coast pipe) including switching it over to dual cooling. My question is what is the proper way to run the lines for this dual cooled setup?
I have two lines coming from the pump, 2 inlets on the exhaust manifold, a second "T" outlet tapped into the cylinder head which was connected directly to a 2nd pisser with a flow restrictor on that line, and the
exhaust pipe has 3 inlets. How should I go about plumbing this together?
I've read that some people use one inlet to cool the pipe and the other to cool the manifold/engine but I wanted to get another opinion before hooking it up in this manner.