  Today, 12:19 PM #1
    750ss.
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Danbury
    Posts
    42

    Yamaha wave raider 1100 running problem 1996

    Took the jet ski to the beach this week first few hours ran great then it died like someone pulled the kill cord.

    Disconnected the kill switch and fired right back up.

    Didnt have a new switch on hand so I went to west marine and bought a pull type kill switch wired it in and worked great. Well same thing happened. So I bought a different switch and ran great for a few minutes and died. Except this time it is still get spark unlike last time so Im ruling out the switch for now.

    changed spark plugs no change.

    Full tank of fuel

    before the trip I went thru and rebuilt the carbs seems to have good compression as it will blow your finger off the hole when you crank it.

    kinda stumped here. Any help will be much appreciated.
  Today, 12:52 PM #2
    750ss.
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Danbury
    Posts
    42

    Re: Yamaha wave raider 1100 running problem 1996

    One thing I think is odd when I remove the cap for the fuel tank there’s a lot of pressure exhausted when it’s removed. Could it be possible the tank isn’t venting and becoming vapor locked?
