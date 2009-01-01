Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha wave raider 1100 running problem 1996 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Danbury Posts 42 Yamaha wave raider 1100 running problem 1996 Took the jet ski to the beach this week first few hours ran great then it died like someone pulled the kill cord.



Disconnected the kill switch and fired right back up.



Didnt have a new switch on hand so I went to west marine and bought a pull type kill switch wired it in and worked great. Well same thing happened. So I bought a different switch and ran great for a few minutes and died. Except this time it is still get spark unlike last time so Im ruling out the switch for now.



changed spark plugs no change.



Full tank of fuel



before the trip I went thru and rebuilt the carbs seems to have good compression as it will blow your finger off the hole when you crank it.



kinda stumped here. Any help will be much appreciated. 1995 Kawasaki 750ss-Sold



1999 Kawasaki Ultra 150, shredmaster ride plate, extended nozzle, tripple pisser kit.... #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Danbury Posts 42 Re: Yamaha wave raider 1100 running problem 1996 One thing I think is odd when I remove the cap for the fuel tank there’s a lot of pressure exhausted when it’s removed. Could it be possible the tank isn’t venting and becoming vapor locked? 1995 Kawasaki 750ss-Sold



1999 Kawasaki Ultra 150, shredmaster ride plate, extended nozzle, tripple pisser kit.... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules