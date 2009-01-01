|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Performance ZXI 1100 parts
Looking for reasonably priced performance ZXI parts, have cash or parts to trade.
Specifically interested in go fast parts:
MRD fuel injection
MRD Head (or other with good condition domes)
Lightweight charging flywheel (or total loss if it exists?)
Modified exhaust manifold (possibly entire modified or aftermarket system)
Etc.
