  Today, 04:10 AM
    Randypape 01
    Is this a good boat?

    Hello, I'm thinking about buying a 1997 Yamaha 1100cc wave venture for around 2000.00 with trailer.. It looks mint and has 120 on all cylinders. Does this seem like a good deal? Thanks for any input or advice.

  Today, 04:12 AM
    josh977
    Re: Is this a good boat?

    We bought a 96 for $1,200 last year. Runs great.

  Today, 07:17 AM
    Randypape 01
    Re: Is this a good boat?

    So what is the most I should pay for this?

