Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Is this a good boat? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Waukesha Posts 2 Is this a good boat? Hello, I'm thinking about buying a 1997 Yamaha 1100cc wave venture for around 2000.00 with trailer.. It looks mint and has 120 on all cylinders. Does this seem like a good deal? Thanks for any input or advice.



Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 39 Posts 437 Re: Is this a good boat? We bought a 96 for $1,200 last year. Runs great.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Waukesha Posts 2 Re: Is this a good boat? So what is the most I should pay for this?



