|
|
-
Is this a good boat?
Hello, I'm thinking about buying a 1997 Yamaha 1100cc wave venture for around 2000.00 with trailer.. It looks mint and has 120 on all cylinders. Does this seem like a good deal? Thanks for any input or advice.
Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Is this a good boat?
We bought a 96 for $1,200 last year. Runs great.
Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
-
Re: Is this a good boat?
So what is the most I should pay for this?
Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules