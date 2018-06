Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Kawasaki 1100 stx di buddy hooked battery up backwards #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Fort worth texas Posts 1 2002 Kawasaki 1100 stx di buddy hooked battery up backwards I have a 2002 Kawasaki 1100 STX that my buddy hook the battery up backwards and tried starting it now I'm getting no fire all fuses are good. We put a new stator still no fire can anybody help me Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

