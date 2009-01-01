Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 01 GTX lacking ~1000 rpm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location New York Posts 1 01 GTX lacking ~1000 rpm Hey all Im new to this forum and am hoping yall could shed some light on a problem Im seeing with my GTX. A few years ago she ran pretty quick and would average around 6800 rpm and could move in the 60s wot. These past couple years she wont do much more than 6200 and 50s. I rebuilt the carbs (didnt mess with low and high settings) and replaced fuel lines this spring hoping this would fix things and it helps, but only makes ride smoother. Ill check compression when I can get my hands on a tester but does anyone have any other suggestions on how to get my speed back? Thanks in advance for any help! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules