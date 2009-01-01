|
|
-
01 GTX lacking ~1000 rpm
Hey all Im new to this forum and am hoping yall could shed some light on a problem Im seeing with my GTX. A few years ago she ran pretty quick and would average around 6800 rpm and could move in the 60s wot. These past couple years she wont do much more than 6200 and 50s. I rebuilt the carbs (didnt mess with low and high settings) and replaced fuel lines this spring hoping this would fix things and it helps, but only makes ride smoother. Ill check compression when I can get my hands on a tester but does anyone have any other suggestions on how to get my speed back? Thanks in advance for any help!
Forum Rules