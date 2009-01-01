Hey all Im new to this forum and am hoping yall could shed some light on a problem Im seeing with my GTX. A few years ago she ran pretty quick and would average around 6800 rpm and could move in the 60s wot. These past couple years she wont do much more than 6200 and 50s. I rebuilt the carbs (didnt mess with low and high settings) and replaced fuel lines this spring hoping this would fix things and it helps, but only makes ride smoother. Ill check compression when I can get my hands on a tester but does anyone have any other suggestions on how to get my speed back? Thanks in advance for any help!