WTB cheep jetmate carb or part of carb that holds float valve seat( montana)

So my jetmate sat full of water for years before I got it and the float valve seat has been destroyed from corrosion so Iím trying to repair the carb without having to buy a new one if anyone has a junk carb the has a good float valve seat I need it

