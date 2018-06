Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: how do I keep mice out of pwc #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2007 Location WI Age 55 Posts 1,264 how do I keep mice out of pwc I have tried fabric softener sheets w/out any luck! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,159 Re: how do I keep mice out of pwc Get a cat. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules