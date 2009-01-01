|
Wetjet in ridgeway sc
found This today.
RidgewaySC 29130
wetjet duo200. ?
the engine area is clean, it was stored under the cover, the cover had 4mm of growth on it!F43F776D-6637-4A70-89B2-EB51B2C5F8A0.jpeg
they guy is looking to move it to next person.
No trailer..but has tile.
claims....
low hours
ran when put up. Reg expired in 2009, so possible last use was summer 2006.
CEFEA907-4290-4FA4-98CC-96DA4C63CCF8.jpeg62522390-62C3-4485-BA1E-08DDE8E10B6D.jpeg
No trailer.
Pm me if interested.. It would be nice to know it will live again.
