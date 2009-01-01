Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Skidaddle Kawasaki JS440 Build / Maintenance Thread #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Pennsylvania Age 32 Posts 5 Skidaddle Kawasaki JS440 Build / Maintenance Thread I got this ski in 2015. Figured I'd post some of the work I do on it in case it helps anyone else along the way. Here's the ski the night I got it.







My ski experience is 0. Actually, less than zero. Dirtbikes, cars, trikes, stuff like that...sure. Watercraft, nope.



It has a fresh SBT motor in it but right after I got it, it had trouble running. Seemed extremely under-powered. Turns out, the rubber boot that went from the exhaust pipe to the waterbox was torn and leaking exhaust gas under the hood. The engine had no fresh air. I picked up some high temp silicone hose from a truck supply shop nearby and was back in business. Only for a little while though. The same problem started happening again. Found out it was the waterbox that was leaking. I replaced it with a Westcoast box and all has been well.



The ski is a little bit of a bear to get up on plane. Based on my jet ski experience (none) I'd say it feels like cavitation. Motor sounds great and winds up, it just doesn't seem to go. Once you get moving a bit and eventually get it on plane, it seems fine. Actually has a little bit of punch. But it just...struggles to get there. Here's a pic I took of the impeller not long after I got it.







The leading edge is a bit beat up. Also, the pump could probably use resealed. Whatever...I rode it like that for the last two years. Only thing that gave any grief other than the exhaust was that the starter went out.



I'm ready to continue improving so I've picked up a Mariner extended and skegged ride plate and PJ's top loader intake grate. I didn't want to leave them bare AL so I had them powder coated.







Also picked up a Jet Power 550 exhaust.







I thought the stock 440 hardware would mount the Jet Power but it's different. For reference, the bolts are stainless, 10mm hex with captive washers and M6 x 1 thread. The short bolts are Kawasaki P/N: 92002-3726. Kawasaki calls them 30mm long but that's from the top of the hex to the bottom of the thread. The right way of measuring that bolt would put it at 25mm (bottom of the hex to the end of the thread). The long bolts are Kawasaki P/N: 92150-3776. If you pull off your 440 manifold, you'll need one more long bolt. Kawasaki calls them 73mm long. Luckily the exhaust I bought came with a few of the long bolts.



I wanna try the exhaust out before I send it out to be powder coated.



I ordered a Solas 13/18 impeller but it hasn't arrived yet and I don't have tracking so maybe it isn't coming. I'm going to give it another week before I start bothering the company.



I've got a couple of questions for those with some 440 experience.



1)Should I order new paper exhaust gaskets or is Ultra Copper Permatex good enough?



2)Will I need to re-jet the ski for the Jet Power exhaust? I've got the stock carb on it now. It's a 3 bolt so I guess that's the 38mm with unchangeable jets.



3)There seems to be a big circlejerk on sealing the intake grate and ride plate. From what I've read, seal the intake grate, not the ride plate, correct? Is it that big of a deal if I don't seal either?

