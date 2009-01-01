Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 12F broken Intake Manifold bolt and no power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location Raleigh NC Age 36 Posts 13 12F broken Intake Manifold bolt and no power 2004 12f with 180 hrs. Bought from a buddy that bought it new. It sat in his garage for 3 years before i got it. I drained the fuel tank put it fresh fuel and it ran great. During the first ride out it stumbled for a second or two but then regained power and ran fine. Second time out it won't rev all the way up and is lacking power and a slight rough idle. That was all two years ago. I am finally getting around to messing with it and yesterday to find a missing acorn nut on one of the intake manifold studs and a missing bolt in the intake manifold. I found the bolt in the bottom of the hull and it is broken off. Looks like part of the bolt must still be in the head. I am trying to figure out the best way to get this broken bolt out. I am afraid I will have to remove the manifold or maybe even the engine to have enough room to get a drill and easy out in there. I have read were several other people have had this broken bolt problem on 04 12fs. Anyone have any advice on how to get this out? It seems strange that the bolt would just break while riding. I don't know if I am getting a air/vacuum leak from this and that is what is causing my problems or if my problems are from fuel issues from the ski sitting up so much. I had planned of cleaning the pump sock and checking the fuel pressure and maybe cleaning the injectors too, but maybe this missing nut and broken bolt are my problem. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules